Odisha family’s 72-year-old journey to add glamour and glory

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

BARGARH: Behind the glittery costumes, bold makeup, hairdos and colourful props that bring alive different mythological characters of Bargarh’s Dhanu Yatra, there are many unsung heroes who strive to make the world’s biggest open-air theatre festival larger than life year after year. The Sahu family of Gangadhar Nagar is one which has been designing costumes and giving makeovers to every artiste helping them blend into their roles effortlessly for the last 72 years.

Debanand Sahu, the second generation of the family, is now taking the legacy forward after his father Ghasiram Sahu and plays a major role in adding colour to the characters of Dhanu Yatra.

In the first Dhanu Yatra that was staged in 1947-48, Ghasiram who ran a costume gallery in Bargarh, was roped in by the organisers for makeup and costumes of the artistes. He was accompanied by his younger brother Radhacharan Sahu. Sometimes, his elder brothers Lalit Mohan Sahu and Kanhucharan Sahu pitched in with help.

After Radhacharan’s death in 1972, Ghasiram trained his son Debanand in makeup of artistes essaying different characters of Krishna Leela at Ambapali which turns into Gopapur during the festival. The enactments at Bargarh which turns into Mathura revolves around Kansa while ‘Balya Leela’ of young Lord Krishna is enacted in Gopapur.

After doing makeup in two editions of the festival, Debanand wanted to make a career in the field and was supported by his father. Over the next few years, Debanand visited Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Mumbai and Chennai to learn costume designing, props and jewellery making and makeup. After learning tricks of the trade, he joined his father in 1979’s Dhanu Yatra.

“My father was stunned to see the costumes and props that I designed then and I was officially given responsibility of preparing costumes, props and doing makeup os artistes”, recalls 62-year-old Debanand.

Work on the costumes begins soon after Durga Puja. As a ritual, the lead actors of the festival don new costumes on the first day of Dhanu Yatra.

While Debanand and his nephews make the costumes, his wife and daughter help him in preparing the jewellery which are made from paper, cloth, beads and sequins. His brother, Ramananda now assists him in makeup. However, the mukut or crown for King Kansa - the protagonist - is made by Debanand himself.

On an average, he and his team do makeup of at least 80 artistes daily during the festival. He spends Rs 70,000 for making costumes and Rs 40,000 towards labour charges and including makeup and props as the expenditure stands around Rs 1.5 lakh for the 11-day festival.But, Dhanu Yatra is a no-profit affair for the Sahu family. Although Debanand does not get the entire money back, that is not a concern for him.

“I accept whatever I am given by the organisers. I have been doing this every year just to continue the tradition that was started by my father. All the recognition we have got so far is because of Dhanu Yatra,” says the man who wants his future generations to carry forward the tradition.And what does he do to recover the investment? “I lend the costumes and props to other Government-organised yatras and festivals. That meets my expenses for the year”, he says with a smile.