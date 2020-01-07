Odisha MSME Trade Fair from January 8

BHUBANESWAR: Business delegates from Iran and Bangladesh will participate in the 8th edition of Odisha MSME International Trade Fair beginning January 8.

Informing this here on Monday Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Dibya Sankar Mishra said 22 delegates from Iran and 10 from Bangladesh will participate in the five-day event, which will continue till January 12. The theme of this year’s trade fair is ‘Focus MSME@2020’.

He said the event will see buyer-seller meet, technology demonstration, start-up, innovation, marketing avenue for women entrepreneurs, sectoral seminars and business networking, among others. While MSME products will be displayed in 280 stalls, the Minister said technology demonstration at 32 stalls will provide exposure to first-generation entrepreneurs, he said.

There will be 28 stalls for government departments and their support organisations. Visitors to the Trade Fair will have the opportunity to relish cuisines of Odisha and other States as well at the dedicated Food Court comprising of 15 stalls. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the event on January 8, Mishra said.