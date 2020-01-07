Home States Odisha

OHRC order on mentally ill persons

Ansari claimed that many such people are living in Konark area and they are facing similar harassment.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mentally ill

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the State Government to inquire into whether the mentally unstable people in the State have been identified and steps taken for their rehabilitation.

The Commission issued the direction after human rights activist NA Shah Ansari filed a petition stating that a mentally ill woman, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Konark in 2018, was allegedly raped and murdered. Ansari claimed that many such people are living in Konark area and they are facing similar harassment.

Hearing the case, OHRC Chairperson Justice Bimala Prasad Das and Member Asim Amitabh Dash asked the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary in Home department to conduct a detailed inquiry on the steps taken by the authorities concerned in rescuing and treating mentally ill persons in the State. The rights panel also directed the Government to file responses on the measures taken for rehabilitation of these people before the matter is taken up on April 6.

“The matter involves a larger issue regarding influx of mentally unstable persons not only in Puri-Konark area but also in the Twin City. It is a common sight at most of the traffic junctions in Bhubaneswar where girls and women with children can be either seen begging or selling things like toys,” OHRC observed.
The Commission also noted that many such people are not natives of Odisha and influx of unknown persons may be a reason for rise in crimes in the city.

“It may be a difficult task but we hope this will help to curb the influx of beggars and persons having criminal antecedents. A report in this regard should be submitted before the Commission by April 6,” OHRC order stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission mentally ill
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp