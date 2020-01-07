OHRC order on mentally ill persons

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the State Government to inquire into whether the mentally unstable people in the State have been identified and steps taken for their rehabilitation.

The Commission issued the direction after human rights activist NA Shah Ansari filed a petition stating that a mentally ill woman, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Konark in 2018, was allegedly raped and murdered. Ansari claimed that many such people are living in Konark area and they are facing similar harassment.

Hearing the case, OHRC Chairperson Justice Bimala Prasad Das and Member Asim Amitabh Dash asked the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary in Home department to conduct a detailed inquiry on the steps taken by the authorities concerned in rescuing and treating mentally ill persons in the State. The rights panel also directed the Government to file responses on the measures taken for rehabilitation of these people before the matter is taken up on April 6.

“The matter involves a larger issue regarding influx of mentally unstable persons not only in Puri-Konark area but also in the Twin City. It is a common sight at most of the traffic junctions in Bhubaneswar where girls and women with children can be either seen begging or selling things like toys,” OHRC observed.

The Commission also noted that many such people are not natives of Odisha and influx of unknown persons may be a reason for rise in crimes in the city.

“It may be a difficult task but we hope this will help to curb the influx of beggars and persons having criminal antecedents. A report in this regard should be submitted before the Commission by April 6,” OHRC order stated.