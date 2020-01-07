OPCC extends support to all-India TU strike

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday extended support to the all-India strike called by Central Trade Unions to be observed on January 8. The strike call has been given against price rise of essential commodities, slow down of country’s economy, growing unemployment and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A delegation of Left leaders on Monday met OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik at Congress Bhawan to solicit their support to the strike in Odisha. “The all India strike has been called to protest the anti-people policies, CAA, NRC and other issues. Today, we met OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and the party has agreed to extend full support to the bandh,” said CPI leader Ramkrushna Panda. The Left parties are mobilising support for the nation-wide strike.

The Central Trade Unions have called for Bharat Bandh on 14-point charter of demands, including social security, minimum wages and employment among others.

Patnaik said several outfits have called for strike keeping in view the situation in the country and Congress will support it.

Criticising the Modi government for its all round failure including rise in the prices of essential commodities and the unemployment problem, senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo asked why the BJP is obsessed with CAA.

“The Centre should take steps to resolve these pressing problems facing the country instead of promoting the CAA which will divide the country,” he said.