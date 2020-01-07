Orissa High Court notice for release of  14 from ‘bartan’ practice

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday issued notice to the State Government on a PIL for release of 14 persons of a village in Dhenkanal district who continue to be alleged victims of bonded labour in the form of ‘bartan’ practice.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo issued the notice to the Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj department, Dhenkanal Collector and Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector to file responses before the matter is taken up after two weeks. The PIL sought release and rehabilitation of 14 persons, issuance of their release certificates within 24 hours and immediate financial assistance of `20,000 to each of them.

The petition also sought direction to the Government to create a Bonded Labour Rehabilitation Fund at the district level with a corpus fund of at least Rs 10 lakh at the disposal of the District Magistrate. Advocate Khirod Rout filed the PIL on behalf of the petitioner - Anti-Slavery India, a Public Charitable Trust - represented through its chairman Baghambar Pattanaik in April last year. The case came up on Monday.

The Government had on February 17, 2011, issued a notification abolishing the practice of extracting work from the barbers and washermen by upper-caste families in the State paying a trifle of 15 kg of paddy for the whole year under the customary ‘bartan’ system.

The Government had abolished the practice after the NHRC asked it in January 2011 to stop the system and take action against those who failed to stop the ‘illegal practice or abetted it’. The NHRC had described the practice as a bonded labour within the definition of ‘bonded debt’ and ‘bonded labour’ as defined under Section 2 (d), (e) and (g) of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976. The alleged 14 victims of ‘bartan’ were barbers and washermen of Gadagaonpur village under Bhuban block in Dhenkanal district.