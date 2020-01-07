Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court notice for release of  14 from ‘bartan’ practice

The alleged 14 victims of ‘bartan’ were barbers and washermen of Gadagaonpur village under Bhuban block in Dhenkanal district.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday issued notice to the State Government on a PIL for release of 14 persons of a village in Dhenkanal district who continue to be alleged victims of bonded labour in the form of ‘bartan’ practice.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo issued the notice to the Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj department, Dhenkanal Collector and Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector to file responses before the matter is taken up after two weeks. The PIL sought release and rehabilitation of 14 persons, issuance of their release certificates within 24 hours and immediate financial assistance of `20,000 to each of them.

The petition also sought direction to the Government to create a Bonded Labour Rehabilitation Fund at the district level with a corpus fund of at least Rs 10 lakh at the disposal of the District Magistrate. Advocate Khirod Rout filed the PIL on behalf of the petitioner - Anti-Slavery India, a Public Charitable Trust - represented through its chairman Baghambar Pattanaik in April last year. The case came up on Monday.

The Government had on February 17, 2011, issued a notification abolishing the practice of extracting work from the barbers and washermen by upper-caste families in the State paying a trifle of 15 kg of paddy for the whole year under the customary ‘bartan’ system.

The Government had abolished the practice after the NHRC asked it in January 2011 to stop the system and take action against those who failed to stop the ‘illegal practice or abetted it’. The NHRC had described the practice as a bonded labour within the definition of ‘bonded debt’ and ‘bonded labour’ as defined under Section 2 (d), (e) and (g) of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976. The alleged 14 victims of ‘bartan’ were barbers and washermen of Gadagaonpur village under Bhuban block in Dhenkanal district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court bartan Dhenkanal
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp