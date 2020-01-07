Out on bail, brother kills sister to appease goddess in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a horrific incident, a man, who had been jailed for committing human sacrifice and released on bail only two months back, has allegedly killed his own 12-year-old sister to propitiate the village goddess at Salebarat village of the district.

The girl was missing since December 24. Police on Monday recovered her mutilated, headless body from Gujichaka forest near Barkani village under Sindhikhela police limits on Monday. The accused Sobhaban Rana has been arrested and his father Musuru Rana has demanded stringent punishment for him.

Investigation revealed that on December 24, which was a full moon night, the girl was last seen going out of her house with her brother Sobhaban who was arrested last year for killing his nine-year-old cousin to appease the goddess. Sobhaban was arrested along with his uncle Kunja Rana, the main accused in the case. While Kunja is in jail, Sobhaban was released on bail two months back.

When she did not return with Sobhaban, her parents asked him about her whereabouts but he remained quiet. They searched for their daughter and on not finding her, lodged a police complaint two days later. Police had detained Sobhaban on suspicion.

Subsequently, residents of the village gheraoed the Sindhikhela police station alleging inaction by police in tracing the missing girl. They alleged that she was sacrificed by her brother. Receiving inputs, police along with a scientific team searched the Gujichaka forest and found body of the girl on Monday.