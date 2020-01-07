Positive feedback from Nayagarh DHH

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A four-member ‘Mo Sarkar’ team on Monday paid a surprise visit to Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital to get feedback on health care delivery after introduction of 5T initiative in the medical.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the feedback was positive and action will be taken in this regard.
According to the CMO, the team made direct assessment of various infrastructure facilities, diagnostic services, availability of medicines and other services. They interacted with more than 60 patients and their attendants in different wards and counters of the hospital to get firsthand feedback.

The team observed an increased level of satisfaction among patients and attendants regarding the State Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

The hospital authorities too made active efforts for creating awareness among patients on ‘Mo Sarkar’ as the team found that the patients were aware that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his Cabinet colleagues and other designated officers take the feedback directly.

To gauge the delivery of services at Nirmaya stores and at OPD, two of the team members disguised as patients stood in queue.

They observed the doctor-patient interaction and availability of medicine. It was found that specialised services like dialysis, intensive child care and nutritional care have improved to the satisfaction of the patients.

The team observed an improved level of cleanliness, better infrastructure facilities, improved and free diagnostic services. Medicines were also available under Niramaya.

Meanwhile, based on the feedback of ‘Mo Sarkar’ team which visited Bhadrak DHH recently the State Government decided that a seven-storey DHH with 300 beds will be constructed in the town. As an interim measure, the number of beds will be increased from 191 to 300 in the existing district headquarters hospital.

The CMO maintained that more OPD counters will be opened in the present DHH and a rest shed at a cost of `20 lakh will be constructed for the attendants. Parking area will also be developed for patients and their attendants on Bhadrak DHH premises. The Chief Minister announced assistance of `15 lakh from CM Relief Fund for welfare of patients.

