Home States Odisha

‘Read to Lead’ benefits Odisha tribal students

The campaign focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Published: 07th January 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The ‘Read to Lead-Ignited Minds’ campaign, launched last year by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) in association with Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) has benefited poor tribal students in Steel City.

The campaign focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). As many as 565 tribal students, staying in three Government Urban Education Complexes and enrolled in various private English medium schools are its beneficiaries.

RMC sources said the objective of the campaign is to provide adequate exposure to poor students to bring them on par with their privileged counterparts. The e-library, through which the students are taught, has been divided into three sections. While one section provides reading magazines, newspapers and books, the other has internet-enabled computers which can be used to access e-books, e-magazines, e-journals, etc. The third section is dedicated to activities for personality and skill development.

The major characteristic of the campaign is to encourage creativity through smart learning using proven techniques and strategies. The campaign focuses on seven critical components to ignite imagination and explore original ideas, give exposure to openness and novel experiences, help in decision making, effective communication, motivation, teamwork and boost creative potential with physical activities.

Volunteers from various education institutions have been engaged as mentors to ignite the minds of the children and help them learn. Under several sub-campaigns, the students are also given opportunities to design t-shirts, prepare representational collages about themselves, create animations using mobile apps and paper models of rockets.

‘Siksha Mitra’, volunteers from Government Teachers’ Education College have been entrusted with task of imparting education and training, while ‘Siksha Sevi’ volunteers from various colleges are engaged in skill development. ‘Sikhya Hiteishi’ volunteers from BPUT guide and monitor the STEM programme and also design new programmes in consultation with the volunteers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Rourkela Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp