‘Read to Lead’ benefits Odisha tribal students

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The ‘Read to Lead-Ignited Minds’ campaign, launched last year by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) in association with Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) has benefited poor tribal students in Steel City.

The campaign focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). As many as 565 tribal students, staying in three Government Urban Education Complexes and enrolled in various private English medium schools are its beneficiaries.

RMC sources said the objective of the campaign is to provide adequate exposure to poor students to bring them on par with their privileged counterparts. The e-library, through which the students are taught, has been divided into three sections. While one section provides reading magazines, newspapers and books, the other has internet-enabled computers which can be used to access e-books, e-magazines, e-journals, etc. The third section is dedicated to activities for personality and skill development.

The major characteristic of the campaign is to encourage creativity through smart learning using proven techniques and strategies. The campaign focuses on seven critical components to ignite imagination and explore original ideas, give exposure to openness and novel experiences, help in decision making, effective communication, motivation, teamwork and boost creative potential with physical activities.

Volunteers from various education institutions have been engaged as mentors to ignite the minds of the children and help them learn. Under several sub-campaigns, the students are also given opportunities to design t-shirts, prepare representational collages about themselves, create animations using mobile apps and paper models of rockets.

‘Siksha Mitra’, volunteers from Government Teachers’ Education College have been entrusted with task of imparting education and training, while ‘Siksha Sevi’ volunteers from various colleges are engaged in skill development. ‘Sikhya Hiteishi’ volunteers from BPUT guide and monitor the STEM programme and also design new programmes in consultation with the volunteers.