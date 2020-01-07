Home States Odisha

Record 3,166 promotions in last week of 2019 in Odisha

Published: 07th January 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A record number of 3,166 government employees were given promotion in the last week of December, 2019 under the 5T initiative after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued a directive in this regard.The employees given promotion were from Group A to Group D of 39 departments. According to a release issued from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), 852 employees from Group A, 527 from Group B, 1,469 from Group C and 291 from Group D were elevated to the next rank between December 24 and December 31.

The CMO said 9,766 employees from all groups were promoted from January to November, 2019. With this, 12,932 employees have been promoted in 2019, taking into account the promotion of employees in the last week of December. Besides, 3,139 employees were also promoted at the district level during the year.

Highest of 2,330 employees from the Home department followed by 1,307 from Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment and 1,251 from Health and Family Welfare departments have been promoted. At the district-level, highest of 748 employees were promoted from Cuttack district followed by 218 from Mayurbhanj and 194 from Ganjam district.

Expressing concern over the delay and harassment faced by medium and low ranked employees in getting promotion, the Chief Minister had directed all departments on December 21 to give promotion to all deserving candidates by end of the year.

On fast lane

  • 9,766 total promotions from January to November, 2019
  • 2,330 highest number of employees promoted from Home dept
  • 748 employees promoted from Cuttack district
  • 3,139 employees were also promoted at the district level during the year
