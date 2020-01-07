Srimandir panel holds talks with Puri seer

By Express News Service

PURI: Members of Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee led by chairman Gajapati Dibyasingh Deo on Monday discussed matters pertaining to the shrine with Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at Govardhan Mutt here.

The seer advised the members to stick to religious texts while performing rituals of the deities. Stressing the need for performing all nitees on time, he said deviation from established customs must be avoided. Five servitors, who were part of the team, informed the seer that nitees and ‘sevapujas’ are being conducted as per guidelines mentioned in religious textbooks - ‘Niladri Mahodaya’ and ‘Bamdeb Samhita’.

The seer emphasised maintaining discipline during darshan and providing basic amenities to devotees visiting the 12th-century shrine. He advised the temple body to initiate welfare programmes for servitors.

The participants resolved to hold meetings of the temple managing body every quarter at Govardhan Peeth. Besides, it was decided that the nitee sub-committee would keep in touch with the Shankaracharya on conduct of rituals during ceremonies. The Gajapati said the temple body would meet him at regular intervals to seek his guidance.

Temple chief administrator Krishan Kumar and Collector Balwant Singh participated in the discussions. The Supreme Court while adjudicating a matter relating to the management of Sri Jagannath Temple, in its interim judgement had issued a 23 point directive which includes consulting the Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth for sevapuja of the deities.