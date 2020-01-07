Home States Odisha

Two Maithan officials held for Rs 23 crore GST fraud in Odisha

Ranjan was arrested from Kolkata and Patra was nabbed from Bhubaneswar on January 2.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Bhubaneswar zonal unit, arrested two officials of Maithan Ispat Limited at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur for allegedly committing Rs 23 crore GST fraud.

Maithan, a company of Mesco Steel and manufacturer of iron and steel articles, was reportedly found to be involved in availing fake input tax credit between April and November, 2018 without any relevant documents like invoices.

The officials then conducted searches at the factory and office of Maithan and detected that the firm’s officials had taken inflated income tax credit of `23 crore in their GSTR-3B returns between April and November, 2018. They utilised the same amount to pay their GST liability, causing a loss to the exchequer, said a senior officer posted at Directorate General of GST Intelligence office here.

Further investigation revealed that Maithan’s two employees - general manager (finance) Manas Ranjan and assistant general manager (taxation) Surendra Kumar Patra were involved in manipulation of these returns, he added.

Ranjan was arrested from Kolkata and Patra was nabbed from Bhubaneswar on January 2. All efforts are being made to recover Government dues along with interest and penalty, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Maithan Ispat Limited
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp