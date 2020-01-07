Two Maithan officials held for Rs 23 crore GST fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Bhubaneswar zonal unit, arrested two officials of Maithan Ispat Limited at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur for allegedly committing Rs 23 crore GST fraud.

Maithan, a company of Mesco Steel and manufacturer of iron and steel articles, was reportedly found to be involved in availing fake input tax credit between April and November, 2018 without any relevant documents like invoices.

The officials then conducted searches at the factory and office of Maithan and detected that the firm’s officials had taken inflated income tax credit of `23 crore in their GSTR-3B returns between April and November, 2018. They utilised the same amount to pay their GST liability, causing a loss to the exchequer, said a senior officer posted at Directorate General of GST Intelligence office here.

Further investigation revealed that Maithan’s two employees - general manager (finance) Manas Ranjan and assistant general manager (taxation) Surendra Kumar Patra were involved in manipulation of these returns, he added.

Ranjan was arrested from Kolkata and Patra was nabbed from Bhubaneswar on January 2. All efforts are being made to recover Government dues along with interest and penalty, the officer said.