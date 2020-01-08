15-year RI for rape

BERHAMPUR: A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 15 years rigourous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Bhanjanagar area. The convict, Siba Sahu, had raped the minor in 2014 when she had come to his shop to buy milk. Basing on statements of 17 witnesses, the POCSO court pronounced Siba guilty and awarded the punishment along with a fine of `10,000.
