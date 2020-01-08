2019 was the 7th warmest year: IMD  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Extreme climate conditions wreaked havoc across the country claiming more than 850 lives including over 64 in Odisha during the pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon seasons last year.A ‘Statement on Climate of India’ released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said eight cyclonic storms were formed over the Indian seas last year against the normal of five cyclonic storms with Arabian sea alone contributing five such storms against a normal of one cyclone.While the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) Fani was formed over the Bay of Bengal during the pre-monsoon, cyclonic storm Pabuk hit during the winter. Fani crossed Odisha coast near Puri on May 3 claiming over 64 lives.

Arabian Sea witnessed development of five intense cyclones that equals the previous record of 1902. There have been two very severe cyclonic storms, one extremely severe cyclonic storm and one super cyclonic storm in the sea. However, the cyclone activity over the Bay of Bengal during 2019 has been subdued as only three cyclones formed against the normal of four per year.

The annual rainfall in the country in 2019 was 109 per cent of its long-period average, which is the average of the amount of rainfall received over a 50-year period between 1961 and 2010. Average temperature during the year was above normal and 2019 was the seventh warmest year on record since nation-wide records commenced in 1901. However, the warming last year was substantially lower than the highest warming observed over the country during 2016, the IMD statement mentioned.

The five warmest years on record in order were 2016, 2009, 2017, 2010 and 2015. The statement stated that 11 out of 15 warmest years were during the recent past 15 years (2005-2019). Past decade (2010-2019) was also the warmest decade on record.Heat wave conditions that prevailed over the northeastern and central parts the country during March to June period claimed about 350 lives, including 293 lives from the worst affected Bihar alone during June and 44 from Maharashtra.

Similarly, lightning and thunderstorm reportedly claimed over 380 lives from central, northeastern, northwestern and peninsular parts of the country during pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. While 125 people died in Jharkhand and 73 in Bihar, 51 were killed in Maharashtra and 24 each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.