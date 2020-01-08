Home States Odisha

5T team inspects Jharsuguda DHH  

Published: 08th January 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: In a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital in Jharsuguda on Tuesday, Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T), VK Pandian inspected the quality of healthcare provided to patients.Accompanied by Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Joint Secretary of Health Department Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, he interacted with the patients in dialysis, surgery, paediatric and gynaecology wards.

He asked patients and their attendants if medicines are provided and laboratory tests are done free of cost besides, cleanliness, sanitation in the hospital and quality of food being provided to them. Patients expressed satisfaction on healthcare services in the hospital.The 5T team appreciated doctors following positive feedback from patients. The doctors informed the team about need of equipment for laparoscopy, endoscopy surgeries and in ENT and Ophthalmology wards and Pandian assured them to provide them at the earliest.

