BJP asks people to decide wisely on bandh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday appealed people to be vigilant against the nefarious activities of Congress and Left parties supporting the proposed Bharat bandh on Wednesday. “Congress and Left parties have lost their relevance after repeated rejection by the people during elections. Uncertain about their political future, these parties are indulging in creating hurdles to stop all the good works initiated by the Centre by spreading lies and misinformation,” said BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty.

Congress is taking the help of Left parties to vitiate the political atmosphere for narrow political gains. People have already seen through this game and the Muslims have started distancing themselves from the party succeed in their design of divisive politics as people are fully aware of the merits of CAA. Mohanty urged the Government to take tough measures against leaders who provoke violence and vandalism.