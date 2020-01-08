Home States Odisha

Cong committee for Youth Wing revival

Even as the dissidence movement intensifies, Congress has constituted a committee to seek suggestions from different stakeholders for revival of the party’s youth wing.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:32 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the dissidence movement intensifies, Congress has constituted a committee to seek suggestions from different stakeholders for revival of the party’s youth wing.The committee will be headed by Rajya Sabha member Ranjib Biswal while former MP Pradip Majhi has been appointed convenor. Former president of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) Sangram Keshari Jena and Rajat Choudhury are members of the committee.

The first meeting of the committee was held at Congress Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss issues holding back revival of Youth Congress in Odisha. The committee members later met OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and discussed how to revive and strengthen the youth organisation of the Congress in the State. Majhi has asked all the office-bearers of Youth Congress at different levels and those linked to the organisation to give their suggestions for revival of the youth wing at Congress Bhavan on January 12 from 11 am to 5 pm.

The restructuring process of Congress has already started in Odisha, the party has already constituted a committee on similar lines for Students’ Congress. Besides, Meenakshi Natarajan, National Chairperson of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan and the OPCC chief had met panchayat raj representatives of the Congress on Monday.Natarajan had separate meetings with representatives of different districts to take their suggestions on how to strengthen the organisation and panchayatraj institutions at the grassroots level.

