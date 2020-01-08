CREDAI seeks Amnesty scheme extension

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India’s (CREDAI) has urged State Government to extend the date of receipt of application under Amnesty scheme in urban areas by six months till August first week.CREDAI officials, who held talks with Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena over issues pertaining to real estate sector in the State recently, have also urged the Minister to extend the relaxation given to clinical buildings in the Amnesty Scheme to all residential buildings.

CREDAI members pointed out that the relaxation given to clinical buildings in fire safety be extended to all residential buildings to attract more number applicants to take the benefit of Amnesty scheme. It is not possible for many residential buildings and apartments, both high-rise and non high-rise, constructed earlier to comply with the newly-enforced Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety (Amendment) Rules 2019. If residential buildings are also extended this relaxation given to clinical establishments many will come forward to regularise their construction as per the provisions of the scheme. This will also help H&UD department generate additional revenue, said CREDAI Odisha Chairman DS Tripathy.

The State Government had notified the amnesty scheme in June, 2019 to regularise the unauthorised constructions. Deadline for filing application for regularisation of construction under the scheme is February 5, 2020.The scheme is applicable for all development authorities of Odisha such as Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Cuttack, Kalinga Nagar, Paradip, Puri, Konark, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Talcher, Angul and Meramandali.