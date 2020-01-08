Expect light rains in Odisha from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several parts of the State will witness light rain for three days from Wednesday, as per India Meteorological department forecast. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said light rainfall is likely to occur in different parts of the State under the impact of western disturbance coupled with moisture incursion due to easterlies in the lower level of the atmosphere.

Rain will occur in North and Western Odisha districts Wednesday evening onwards, he said. Eight districts - Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, and Keonjhar - are expected to receive light rainfall on Wednesday.

Coastal districts and parts of Rayagada and Koraput may receive light rain on January 10. MET officials said due to changing weather, minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2 degree Celsius. The temperature, however, will continue to remain below normal. Due to the rainfall, the night temperature might fall down by 1 to 2 degree Celsius.

As many as six districts recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature was 7.5 degree Celsius in Daringbadi, 7.6 in Titlagarh, 8 in Angul, 8.5 in Phulbani, 9 in Sonepur and 9.8 in Keonjhar. Temperature in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar remained 11.2 and 12 degrees respectively.