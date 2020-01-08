Fake agro-industrial products seized

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A large quantity of duplicate agro-industrial products was seized by Jagatpur police on Tuesday during a raid at Pragyan Industries at New Industrial Estate and Usha Machinery and Tools at Buxi Bazar. The products were being manufactured and sold using counterfeit trademarks. No arrests were made though. Acting on the complaint of Sankar Kumar Das, the authorised representative of Kolkata based M/S Always Detective Services Private Limited, the raids were conducted and the seized materials are worth more than `10 lakh, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said. Further investigation is on to nab the accused persons and ascertain details of the illegal manufacturing units, he added.