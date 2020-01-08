Missing RWSS engineer’s body found in forest  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police found the body of missing Borrigumma Assistant Engineer M Venkat Rao in Musaghati jungle near Haradaput here on Tuesday. The 56-year-old engineer, who was posted under RWSS sub-division, had gone missing under mysterious circumstances while returning with a five-member team from Haradaput after inspecting a water project on Monday afternoon.

Sources said Rao had gone to Haradaput with two senior engineers, an executive engineer and two contractors. After inspecting the project, all of them started to head back to Borrigumma except Rao. The other team members thought he would return later on bike. But when Rao did not return, they searched for him but in vain.Later, Rao’s wife lodged a missing complaint with B Singpur police. Basing on the complaint, police launched a search operation in Borrigumma and nearby areas on Monday night suspecting some foul play but Rao could not be traced. On Tuesday afternoon, villagers spotted his body near Musaghati forest near Haradaput and informed police.

Senior police officials including Koraput SP MK Bhamoo rushed to the spot along with a forensic team. Preliminary investigation revealed that there were no injury marks on Rao’s body. Police sources said the engineer suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes and might have suffered a stroke and died.Bhamoo said police would investigate the death of Rao from all angles. “The exact cause of the engineer’s death will be ascertained after we receive the autopsy report,” he said.

On the other hand, family members of Rao alleged that the engineer was under severe mental duress due to pressure from higher officials who had also withheld his salary. “The members of the team, which accompanied Rao to Haradaput, concealed this fact from police. Rao had no enmity with anyone,” they said and demanded proper inquiry into the matter.