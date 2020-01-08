Home States Odisha

Missing RWSS engineer’s body found in forest  

Rao was under mental duress as higher officials had withheld his salary: Family

Published: 08th January 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police found the body of missing Borrigumma Assistant Engineer M Venkat Rao in Musaghati jungle near Haradaput here on Tuesday. The 56-year-old engineer, who was posted under RWSS sub-division, had gone missing under mysterious circumstances while returning with a five-member team from Haradaput after inspecting a water project on Monday afternoon. 

Sources said Rao had gone to Haradaput with two senior engineers, an executive engineer and two contractors. After inspecting the project, all of them started to head back to Borrigumma except Rao. The other team members thought he would return later on bike. But when Rao did not return, they searched for him but in vain.Later, Rao’s wife lodged a missing complaint with B Singpur police. Basing on the complaint, police launched a search operation in Borrigumma and nearby areas on Monday night suspecting some foul play but Rao could not be traced. On Tuesday afternoon, villagers spotted his body near Musaghati forest near Haradaput and informed police.

Senior police officials including Koraput SP MK Bhamoo rushed to the spot along with a forensic team. Preliminary investigation revealed that there were no injury marks on Rao’s body. Police sources said the engineer suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes and might have suffered a stroke and died.Bhamoo said police would investigate the death of Rao from all angles. “The exact cause of the engineer’s death will be ascertained after we receive the autopsy report,” he said.

On the other hand, family members of Rao alleged that the engineer was under severe mental duress due to pressure from higher officials who had also withheld his salary. “The members of the team, which accompanied Rao to Haradaput, concealed this fact from police. Rao had no enmity with anyone,” they said and demanded proper inquiry into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp