No headway in kidnap bid case

No headway has been made by the police in the attempt to kidnap a Class VII student on Monday.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:02 PM

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  No headway has been made by the police in the attempt to kidnap a Class VII student on Monday. A complaint was lodged by the victim’s family, belonging to  Balaingha village, with the police. The girl was going for tuition on her bicycle on Monday when she was intercepted by three miscreants. The trio dragged her into a vehicle and sped off. When the girl cried for help, they drove up to a distance of four to five km and dropped her near Phulpara power grid, fearing that her screams might have been heard by the locals. She was later rescued by the police who reached the spot on getting information and handed her over to the family. “We have registered a case and launched a manhunt. We hope to nab the culprits soon,” said IIC Ramesh Besoi.

