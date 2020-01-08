Odisha woman police constable cracks state Civil Services exam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A constable with Odisha Police Ritu Singh has cracked Odisha Civil Services Examination 2018 conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the results of which were declared on Monday.

A former captain of U-19 Odisha Women Cricket team, Ritu has secured 204 rank. Speaking about her success off the field too, Ritu said “If a woman sets her mind to do something, nothing is impossible for her.” She has been able to achieve the feat without any coaching or tuition.

"On Monday, I got a call from my brother-in-law while returning from work stating that OPSC results were out. I was extremely happy to see that I made it to the cut-off list," said Ritu, who works with Koraput Battalion.

She is the first among three sisters in the family to crack a Government job in 2015. She has played for the State for more than 10 years in both junior and senior cricket team. She was part of the inter-zonal team and got constable job under the direct recruitment scheme for players of the State Government.

Daughter of Raja Ram Singh, who runs a heavy-motor workshop at Jeypore, and Ranju Devi a housewife, "During the bad phase of my cricketing career, I wanted to do something different. I started preparation for OAS in 2018. It was never easy being a sportsperson to spend time with books, but my hard work paid off. I want to crack the IAS as well," she says.