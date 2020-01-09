1,700 covered pregnant women, children immunised under Mission Indradhanush in Odisha
In the second phase of the programme, which started from January 6, about 548 children will be immunised in all blocks of the district.
DHENKANAL: As many as 1,702 pregnant women and children have been immunised under Central Government’s Mission Indradhanush. Last month, the Health department had covered 1,696 children aged below 2 years under the scheme.
Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr Niranjan Mishra said awareness campaigns on the programme have been started in villages across the district.