Bharat bandh peaceful in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Shops and commercial establishments remained closed and buses remained off the roads in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Wednesday in response to the nation-wide strike called by different trade unions over the alleged anti-labour policies of the Central Government, among other issues.

In the Capital, protestors blocked NH-16, Station Square, Rajmahal, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar and other major junctions in the city forcing commuters to take diversion to reach destinations.

To avoid inconvenience, many passengers reached Biju Patnaik International Airport hours before their scheduled departure.

“I was in Puri and had to board a flight to Kolkata in the afternoon but I reached the airport at 8 am to avoid any inconvenience,” said a Holland native, Moonen.

On the other hand, several passengers were stranded at Baramunda bus stand here while Badambadi bus stand in Cuttack wore a deserted look on the day.

In Cuttack, activists of AIUTUC and SUCI (Communist), CITU and Hind Mazdoor Sangh took out a rally to Cuttack railway station, blocked tracks by staging demonstrations and obstructed movement of Paradip-Bhadrak passenger.

They picketed and staged rallies and blocked roads at Madhupatna, Badambadi, College Square, OMP Square and in front of the collectorate. City unit of Congress, CPI and CPI(M) extended support.

The worst affected were patients in the absence of a means of transportation. The flow of patients to SCB Medical College and Hospital and Sishu Bhawan witnessed a low turnout at OPDs.

While OPDs of SCBMCH registered 2,483 patients against the usual rush of around 6,000, Sishu Bhawan saw nearly 250 patients at its OPDs against the usual turnout of around 550 patients.

Two major wholesale markets Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar too remained shut on the day. Petrol pumps too were closed on the day.

Commissionerate Police said no law and order incident was reported in the State Capital during the bandh. “The situation remained largely peaceful in the city. Over 500 persons were taken into preventive custody and released later,” said Additional CP Anup Sahu.

The prominent leaders, who were taken into preventive custody include, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and senior CPI (M) leader Janardan Pati.

Protestors also took out bike rallies, many of them riding without helmets. “We are identifying the protestors who had taken out bike rallies without wearing helmets and challans will be issued accordingly,” said Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath.

Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said 70 protesters who were arrested from Jagatpur were released later. To maintain law and order, police had deployed 12 platoons of forces across the city.

None of the protestors burnt tyres as per the announcement made by Janarda Pati a day before the bandh. Pati had said the measure was taken to prevent air pollution.