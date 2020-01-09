Home States Odisha

Bungalow with Mahatma legacy to get museum status in Odisha

Besides, furniture used by Gandhi during his visit to the district will be preserved by authorities. The father of the nation stayed in the bungalow from May 27 to  29, 1934.

Published: 09th January 2020 11:50 AM

The bungalow where Mahatma Gandhi stayed during his visit to Kendrapara in 1932

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A colonial bungalow at Garapur, on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed for three days in 1934 during his historic Padayatra will soon be turned into a museum.

Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera said, “86 years after Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Kendrapara to unite people against untouchability, we decided to convert the  bungalow where he stayed, into a museum  to remind people of the significance of  the 1934 padayatra and highlight the Mahatma’s role in the freedom  struggle.”

Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik on Tuesday visited the bungalow and held discussions with the district administration on turning it into a museum. A khadi centre, photo gallery, library and conference  hall will be set up at the proposed museum.

His padayatra was one of the most important events in the country’s freedom struggle. “Gandhi also allowed dalits to enter temples in some villages during his long walk in Odisha in 1934. He also addressed a public meeting at Garapur on May 28, 1934,”  said former Principal of Kendrapara College Nanda Kishor Parida.

During his padayatra, Gandhi had spent five days in Kendrapara district and toured through different places.

Among those who accompanied him were Meera Ben, Gopabandhu Choudhury, Rajkrushna Bose, Rama Devi, a German youth K Kuto, Uma Bajaj, Binod Kanungo, Surendranath Pattnayak, Manmohan Choudhury and Jadumani Mangaraj, said Dr Basudev Das, a researcher.

Gandhi had visited Dhumat village in the district on May 30 during his padayatra and stayed in a house which was later converted into an ashram. He had planted a banyan tree near the ashram in the village.

