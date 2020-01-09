Home States Odisha

File report on forced marriage of mentally challenged persons sought by OHRC

Some locals at Gopalpur Bazar in Balasore district’s Bahanaga block had reportedly married off mentally unstable man and woman in December without their knowledge.

Published: 09th January 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit a report on alleged forceful marriage between two persons with disabilities.

After marriage, the two were taken through the streets with garlands around their necks. Villagers also recorded videos of the two to upload it on social media.

“It has been reported that some people were recording a video of the incident and deriving pleasure out of it. The photograph also reveals the presence and involvement of locals,” the OHRC observed.

The act of those persons clearly violates human rights and is not at all permissible in a civil society.

The Commission takes suo motu cognizance of the matter, OHRC Chairperson Justice Bimala Prasad Das and Member Asim Amitabh Dash said.

OHRC has directed the SP to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within four weeks while setting the next date for hearing on February 10. Meanwhile, Balasore police said a case has been registered and investigation is on.

TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission OHRC
