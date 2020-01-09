Jumbo herd wreaks havoc in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A herd comprising seven elephants has been wreaking havoc in Bhaliagada village of Rangeilunda block since Monday night.

On Wednesday, the herd was spotted near Surla railway station. The district administration has urged the railways to ensure trains are slowed down between Sorala and Golanthara stations to avoid casualties to the elephants.

Sources said the elephants entered the area in search of food. They were initially sighted at a forest near Jhinkipadar of Chikiti block.

Later, the herd entered Bhaliagada village whose residents burst crackers to scare them away. The elephants reached P Papeya after crossing the railway line and damaged 48 bags of paddy. Chikiti Forester Kabita Reddy said the Forest department personnel are keeping a close watch on the movement of the elephants.

“We have sought more staff from Berhampur Forest Division to chase the elephants,” she said.

The Forest department has asked residents of Bhaliagada, Pannada, Radhamohanpur and Jhinkipadar villages to not venture out of their houses at night. The herd strayed into the area from Lakhari Hills in Digapahandi forest.

Elephant carcass found in Bisra

An adult female elephant was found dead outside the Kudahuram forest under Bisra forest range of Rourkela forest division on Wednesday.

The reason behind the elephant’s death could not be immediately ascertained as the animal’s viscera and other body parts were sent to Bhubaneswar for further examination.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dilip Sahu said the female elephant was aged between 15 and 17 years and there was no external injury mark on the carcass.

Autopsy was conducted at the spot by three veterinary surgeons but they could not be sure of the reason behind the death due to which, viscera and other body parts were sent to a lab in Bhubaneswar.

The vets found a large amount of worms in the elephant’s intestines and it is suspected that due to acidity in the stomach, the elephant might have starved to death. The carcass was buried in the presence of senior forest officials of the division.

Two injured in jumbo attack in Parjang block

Two persons sustained injuries when they were attacked by an elephant at Ambapalash village under Parjang block on Wednesday.

The victims are Tuna Nath (22) and Mamali Nath (13). They were in a grain yard when the elephant suddenly emerged from a bush and chased them.