Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Adani-KISS residential school for poor

In order to facilitate quality education to tribal students at the district level, KISS management had signed an MoU with Adani Foundation in 2016 to establish a residential school in the district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the school at Bankisol in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the school at Bankisol in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched projects worth Rs 200 crore for tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district and inaugurated a residential school set up by Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in collaboration with Adani Foundation at Bankisol.

Addressing the inaugural function, the Chief Minister praised the KISS management and Adani Foundation for their pursuit in spreading education to the lesser privileged students in the district.

“Education is empowerment. When children are educated and empowered, they have the power to change their lives and the community around them,” Patnaik said.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by his Government for the education of tribal students, the Chief Minister said 6,500 residential schools are now imparting education to over six lakh tribal students in the State.

He said hostels have been constructed in urban centres to provide education to tribal students in English medium schools. The State Government’s dream to assimilate the tribes has been fulfilled and many of the students belonging to primitive tribes have excelled in different fields and brought laurels for the
State and the country as well, he added.

In order to facilitate quality education to tribal students at the district level, KISS management had signed an MoU with Adani Foundation in 2016 to establish a residential school in the district. As per the agreement, the Adani Foundation extended financial support to KISS for setting up a state-of-the-art facility at Bankisol benefitting the tribal children of Mayurbhanj.

Chairperson of Adani Foundation Priti Adani said education is the most powerful tool for social transformation.

“Adani Foundation is happy to strengthen the educational scenario in far off tribal areas of Odisha by partnering with KISS,” she added.

Founder of KISS Achyuta Samanta said poor tribal students of the district will get quality education in the residential school.

In the first phase, 1,500 students will be enrolled from Class I to XII. Students who clear Class XII from Adani-KISS can pursue their higher education in KISS Deemed University in Bhubaneswar.

On the occasion, a 50-bed hospital on the school campus was inaugurated by Priti Adani. The hospital will serve the students, staff of Adani-KISS as well as people of Mayurbhanj.

The hospital will be managed by Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for development of Shree Jagannath Temple at Baripada. He also promised for development of tourism spots at Khiching, Debkunda and other places of the district.

