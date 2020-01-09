Odisha government plans to boost research

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Focus area of research in the State-run universities will now be based on the suggestions received from all Government departments.

The Higher Education department has decided to reach out to all departments in this regard. It is planning to write and sensitise all the departments to suggest their needs which would be taken up for next year’s research by the PhD scholars.

The move is aimed at increasing the usefulness and output of the Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivisation Plan (OURIIP).

Poor number of research scholars in the Government universities has been a matter of concern for both the State and Centre as for every 10 lakh population, India has only 242 research scholars compared to China’s 1,200, and USA and France’s 4,000.

The department has also asked the universities to keep some PhD seats reserved for State Research Fellows with NET and find a solution to meet the shortage of guides.

The universities have been directed to use OURIIP to the maximum extend and motivate more and more faculties to do meaningful research.

Sources said the department is mulling to raise the age limit of faculties from 40 to 45 years to get seed fund for research project under OURIIP. It is also planning to increase age limit for State Research Fellows from existing 30 to 35 years.