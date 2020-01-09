Odisha undertrial prisoner scales prison walls to meet beloved, returns heartbroken

Home States Odisha

Published: 09th January 2020

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Love knows no boundaries. This was proved by an undertrial prisoner (UTP) who scaled the walls of Chhatrapur sub-jail to meet the girl he loved on Monday.

However, the UTP, 32-year-old Kabiraj Behera of Sunathra village within Purusottampur police limits, returned on his own on Tuesday evening after the girl refused to join him.

Kabiraj was arrested in December last year for allegedly raping another woman on the pretext of marriage. He was in a relationship with the woman for two years. However, he ditched her and entered into a relationship with the girl.

When the woman learnt about the girl, she lodged an FIR with Chhatrapur police accusing Kabiraj of raping her on the promise of marriage in March last year.

Before police could take any action, the UTP and his new girlfriend escaped to Kerala. However, due to some domestic dispute, both of them returned back in December last year.

On being informed about Kabiraj’s return, police arrested him and he was sent to jail.

Though the UTP sent several messages to his girlfriend from the jail, the latter did not respond. Frustrated with his efforts, Kabiraj hatched an escape plan and scaled the prison boundary to meet her. He was planning to move to another State with the girl.

However, as the girl refused to accompany him, the heartbroken UTP decided to return back to the jail. He was spotted near the prison gate by guards.

After Kabiraj’s escape, DIG (Prisons) Raghunath Majhi suspended the chief warder of the sub-jail Chittaranjan Nayak for dereliction of duty.

