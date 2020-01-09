Probe into rape of minor begins in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Jhirpani police have launched an investigation into the rape of a nine-year-old girl who is admitted to the one-stop centre ‘Sakhi’ on Rourkela Government Hospital campus.

The girl, who is a resident of a slum residing near Sector-20 pump house, was raped several days back. However, she is unable to remember the exact details except the perpetrator’s name.

On January 4, volunteers of an NGO, who teach slum children, observed abnormal behaviour of the victim.

The next day, she was taken to ‘Sakhi’ for counselling. On Monday, the girl recalled how the perpetrator lured her and committed the crime.

Later, Sakhi volunteers lodged a complaint with Jhirpani police. The girl’s parents, who are daily wagers and alcoholic, are not concerned about her plight.

CWC member RC Behera advised police to recommend the girl’s name for compensation from the District Legal Services Authority.