Selfie zone a hit among youths in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A selfie point set up by the district administration at Dhanu Yatra venue has become a major hit among youths and students. Hundreds of visitors are thronging the spot to click pictures every evening.

Though the open-air theatrical show is the main draw of Dhanu Yatra, the new generation usually gets attracted towards the fun fair and other activities at the festival.

Keeping this in view, the administration introduced an exclusive spot for clicking selfies in a bid to popularise the world-renowned Dhanu Yatra among the youths.

The selfie point, which has been created on the theme of ‘Asura Nagari’, aims to create an ambience of Dhanu Yatra for those who don’t prefer the crowd and rush of the open-air theatre.

A Bargarh-based firm ‘Jalaram events’ was entrusted with the responsibility of designing the selfie point.

Owner of Jalaram events Jitubhai Ganatra said, “The theme was decided by the district administration and we have also added some more features to make the spot more attractive.”

Since clicking selfies has become a craze among the youths, the point was designed on the theme relating to Dhanu Yatra so that it could create interest among the youngsters about the festival.

The selfie point is located in the centre of fun fair, popularly known as Mina Bazaar, over an area of nearly 400 sq ft. To manage the crowd, four entry and exit points have created at the spot.

While the wall of the selfie point has a palatial theme, the most attractive part are the tableaux of four Asuras who were sent by King Kansa to kill Lord Krishna. Each tableau, which is nearly 10 feet tall, serves as a background for clicking selfies.

One of the visitors Abhishek Jena said, “There were many facts about the festival which I was not aware of. But a visit to the selfie point made me curious and I helped myself by googling a few things.”

Though the selfie point is a unique concept, the administration should also provide some information about the characters showcased here.

“I hope some more characters of Dhanu Yatra are showcased at the point next year,” he added.

The selfie point was experimented with last year but on a smaller scale. There was no specific theme but it loosely revolved around mythology. However this year, the point is yielding the desired response.