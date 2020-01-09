Home States Odisha

Odisha bears brunt of trade union strike

The Congress and Left parties, which extended support to the strike, staged demonstrations in different places of the State.

Published: 09th January 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

A protestor carries a flag in support of nationwide strike called by the trade unions in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

A protestor carries a flag in support of nationwide strike called by the trade unions in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life was disrupted across Odisha on Wednesday due to nationwide strike called by 10 Central trade unions (TUs) to protest inflation, growing unemployment and “anti-people policies” of the Central Government.

Major commercial establishments downed shutters and transport and communication were disrupted. Educational institutions remained closed in most of the districts while examinations were postponed by some institutions, including Utkal University.

The bandh also affected JEE Main 2020 with many JEE aspirants reaching examination centres much before the scheduled time to avoid inconvenience.

Government offices in the Capital functioned as usual with employees reaching early. Some ministers were seen riding pillion to Lok Seva Bhawan, the gates of which were closed for outsiders at 10.15 am for security reasons.

Banking services were affected as members of Bank Employees’ Associations joined the protest opposing privatisation, merger of banks and delay in recovery of bad loans in corporate sector.

Train passengers remained stranded at different stations as 17 trains were detained at several places as bandh activists staged demonstration on railway tracks. Services were later resumed.

Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack passenger, Bhubaneswar-Berhampur-Bhubaneswar passenger and Paradip-Cuttack-Paradip passenger were cancelled on Wednesday leading to late running of link trains.

The Congress and Left parties, which extended support to the strike, staged demonstrations in different places of the State. In Bhubaneswar, commuters bore the brunt of the shutdown as buses at Baramunda bus stand remained off the road.

Air passengers were stranded for a few hours at Biju Patnaik International Airport. Tourists from outside the State also suffered due to the protest.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal, however, distanced itself from the strike. The Commissionerate Police deployed around 15 platoon police force to maintain law and order in Bhubaneswar.

Around 500 agitators, including CITU president Janardan Pati and OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik, were taken into preventive custody.

DCP Anup Sahu said the bandh remained peaceful and no vandalism has been reported from anywhere so far. Essential services also remained unaffected, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bharat Bandh
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp