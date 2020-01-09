Unemployed rural youths fall victim to bogus recruiters in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The lure of jobs has proved costly for unemployed youths from several villages in the district.

The case of Debendra Behera of Peteipur panchayat in Jagatsinghpur block highlighted the racket involved in duping youths from the district on the pretext of providing them jobs.

Debendra said one Surya Narayan Das of Khumbakula within Balikuda police limits, had promised him a job in a private company at Bargarh and sought Rs 50,000 for the interview.

Das had promised Debendra a salary of Rs 22,000 per month along with travelling allowance, dearness allowance, insurance and other benefits.

Impressed by the offer, Debendra paid Rs 50,000 to Das and was lodged along with three others at Ganesh Bhawan in Bargarh town.

A few people, posing as employees of Glaze Network, where Debendra was promised the job, took his photograph, cell phone and signature on some documents.

Later, they kept him hostage for 14 days. His pleaded with the miscreants to let him go but the latter told him unless they get three more youths to join along with him, he cannot be freed.

Debendra again urged them to let him go stating that his wife is critical. At last, the miscreants released him.

But they kept all his certificates and other documents and took his signature on plain paper. Debendra said he was made to sign the paper at gunpoint.

Later, Debendra lodged an FIR in this regard with Jagatsinghpur police station. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Samal said a case has been registered and it will transferred to Bargarh police for investigation.

Another such case was reported from Nimakana village within Tirtol police limits where one Somyakant Das alleged he was duped of Rs 22,000. He too levelled allegations of torture against those who duped him.