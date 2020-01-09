Home States Odisha

Wastewater enters Cuttack's SCB Neurosurgery ward

The drainage system near the ward suddenly overflowed at about 8.30 am following which the wastewater started entering into the premises.

Published: 09th January 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

The foul smell emanating from wastewater had created widespread discontentment among the patients and attendants.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Patients undergoing treatment in the Neurosurgery ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital here had a harrowing time after wastewater entered the premises on Tuesday.

Within a few minutes, the ward flooded with wastewater affecting health care service for about 2 hours.

On being informed, sanitary workers rushed to the spot and drained out the wastewater from the ward premises.

TAGS
Cuttack SCB hospital cuttack
