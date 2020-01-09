Wastewater enters Cuttack's SCB Neurosurgery ward

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Patients undergoing treatment in the Neurosurgery ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital here had a harrowing time after wastewater entered the premises on Tuesday.

The drainage system near the ward suddenly overflowed at about 8.30 am following which the wastewater started entering into the premises.

Within a few minutes, the ward flooded with wastewater affecting health care service for about 2 hours.

The foul smell emanating from wastewater had created widespread discontentment among the patients and attendants.

On being informed, sanitary workers rushed to the spot and drained out the wastewater from the ward premises.