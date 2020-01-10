3 women stripped over land dispute, two held  

Home States Odisha

Police on Thursday arrested two brothers, Bijay and Gajendra Tarai, for alleged involvement in stripping and assaulting their neighbour Haramani Tarai and her two daughters, Anima and Pushpalata.

Published: 10th January 2020 02:51 AM

By Express News Service

Police on Thursday arrested two brothers, Bijay and Gajendra Tarai, for alleged involvement in stripping and assaulting their neighbour Haramani Tarai and her two daughters, Anima and Pushpalata.
Haramani was objecting to the construction of a toilet by the brother duo on a disputed land. The incident took place at Hasina village under Kujang police limits.

There was a long-standing dispute over a piece of land between Haramani and the brothers Bijay and Gajendra. When the brother duo forcibly entered the area, claimed by Haramani as her own, and dug earth for construction of the toilet, her daughters Anima and Pushpalata protested. The brothers abused them and assaulted Anima. Meanwhile, two other women, Mamata and Susanti Tarai, joined the accused and tied Haramani and her daughters to a tree. They also allegedly stripped and assaulted the three women.

The victims were rescued by the villagers and admitted to hospital. Anima lodged a complaint with Kujang police following which the two brothers were arrested. IIC Dillip Sahoo said the accused were forwarded to court on Thursday. “We are investigating the involvement of the other two women who abused the victims,” he added.

