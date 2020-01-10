33 students taken ill after mid-day meal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 33 students of Sandhapur Upper Primary School at Bidyadharpur in Ward no. 3 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation were taken ill after consuming mid-day meal on Thursday.As per reports, after consuming the non meal in the school, four to five children complained of vomiting following which a panic prevailed on the premises forcing the school authorities and their parents rush all of them to Sishu Bhawan.

Though the exact cause of incident is yet to be ascertained, it is alleged that a student noticed a spider in the meal while it was being served to them. After coming to know about the presence of spider in the food, some of the students who had already consumed the meal felt uneasiness and complained of vomiting.

“Out of 33 students, only four to five of them have vomited. Most of the students rushed to the hospital out of danger. They all are under observation and their condition is stable,” informed Superintendent of Sishu Bhawan, Prof Saroj Satpathy.

While a probe has been initiated into the incident, samples of the food served to them as part of the mid-day meal programme have been sent to a laboratory for test.Meanwhile, parents and guardians have alleged lapses on the part of teachers in charge of MDM for the incident.RDC Anil Samal, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and District Education Officer Niranjan Behera visited the hospital and inquired about the students’ health condition.