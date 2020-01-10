7 held for bungling in Taladanda canal work

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Vigilance Police on Thursday arrested seven persons, including five engineers, a staff and contractor concerned, for misappropriating money during construction of a bridge over Taladanda canal.

The arrested are assistant executive engineer Rajanikant Dalabehera, assistant engineer Rabinarayan Sahu, retired divisional accounts officer Abani Kant Rout, assistant engineer Ranjan Kumar Debata and retired executive engineer Sudhir Kumar Panda. All of them were working in Cuttack R&B Division-II. The other two are former superintending engineer, Cuttack R&B Circle Bimal Chandra Dash and contractor Trupti Ranjan Debata.

Acting on the allegation, an investigation revealed misappropriation of `43,16,044 by the government officials in connivance with the contractor by falsely showing excess utilisation of iron rod and cement and allowing payment in excess of the estimated cost. Basing on the prima facie evidence, the accused were arrested and produced before Court of Special Judge, Vigilance which then remanded them to judicial custody till January 22.