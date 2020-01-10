Home States Odisha

CBI to probe cheque fraud

`4.76 cr was withdrawn from SBI branch using cheque issued by AIIMS

BERHAMPUR: The Economic Offences Wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the suspicious transaction of a whopping `4.76 crore through a cheque, allegedly issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi at State Bank of India (SBI), Phulbani branch.A cheque from AIIMS of `4,76, 46, 625 was deposited in the account number 32880479401 belonging to Chandra Sekhar Panda, owner of Satyasai Medicine Stores on October 23. After the amount was credited to the account, `50 lakh was withdrawn from it almost immediately and `4.10 crore was transferred online to a Chennai-based company, VMX Impact Private Limited. 

AIIMS authorities, after getting information on withdrawal of such huge amount, immediately brought the matter to the notice of SBI, Phulbani branch which froze Panda’s account. Panda has been absconding since the issue came to fore. Sources said a broker of a bank at Phulbani is allegedly involved in the fraudulent transaction. The broker, who allegedly takes commission worth lakhs of rupees for sanctioning loans of huge sums, is also absconding. 

Meanwhile, it remains unclear why the SBI officials ignored the fact that such huge amount was deposited in Panda’s account. Such huge amounts are deposited through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) instead of cheque. The bank officials are also silent on why `50 lakh was withdrawn and `4.10 crore transferred online to a Chennai-based company on a single day from the account.According to a letter by AIIMS, New Delhi, though a cheque of the same number has been issued to its account, none was issued in the name of Panda. 

Regional Manager of SBI Bikram Keshari Mandhata said a probe into the matter has already been conducted by senior officials of the bank. “We have sealed the cheque amounting to `4,76, 46, 625 after AIIMS intimated us about the matter in a letter,” he said. But it remains unclear how the cheque was cloned. Earlier AIIMS was duped of `12 crore by miscreants who withdrew money from its account using ‘cloned cheques’ in various banks at Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Five persons have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the matter, sources said.

The scam
A cheque of `4,76, 46, 625, issued by AIIMS, New Delhi was deposited in the account of Chandra Sekhar Panda, a medicine store owner
After the amount was credited to the account, `50 lakh was withdrawn almost immediately and `4.10 crore transferred online to a Chennai-based company
It remains unclear why SBI officials ignored the fact that such huge amount was deposited in Panda’s account 
Such amount is generally deposited using RTGS 

