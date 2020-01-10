Home States Odisha

Farmers stare at distress sale

Alleging widespread irregularities including non-issuance of tokens and closure of mandis, farmers under  the Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha have sought Collector’s intervention into the issue.

Published: 10th January 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Farmers  of Ganjam district are in the fear of resorting to distress sale of paddy as kharif procurement process just refuses to take off in the earnest. Since procurement began on November 15, paddy had been bought from only 44,462 farmers so far against the registration of 1.34 lakh in the paddy procurement  automation system (P-PAS).This crop season, the district administration has targeted to procure 25.94 lakh quintal paddy  through 390 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS), one pani panchayat and 55 women  SHGs. However, only 1.64 lakh quintal has been procured so far. 

Alleging widespread irregularities including non-issuance of tokens and closure of mandis, farmers under  the Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha have sought Collector’s intervention into the issue. They said  before the centralised token system was introduced, important points like the total yield and land  holding of farmers were not taken into consideration. Under the new system, tokens are issued to  farmers a fortnight before procurement and they are notified through an SMS on their registered  mobile number by a private agency roped in by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare  Department for the job.

They said the tokens are being issued taking into consideration farmers registration in the last kharif season. While in many cases tokens have not been issued to farmers registering online for the first time, in others the procurement target mentioned in the token is much less than the yield.Secretary of the Mahasabha, Simanchal Nahak said many farmers of the district have started  selling paddy to middlemen and traders from Andhra Pradesh at price below the minimum support  price as they have to repay crop loans and start work for the ensuing rabi season. He said the procurement has slowed down due to implementation of token system.

