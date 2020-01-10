Farmers stare at distress sale

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Farmers of Ganjam district are in the fear of resorting to distress sale of paddy as kharif procurement process just refuses to take off in the earnest. Since procurement began on November 15, paddy had been bought from only 44,462 farmers so far against the registration of 1.34 lakh in the paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS).This crop season, the district administration has targeted to procure 25.94 lakh quintal paddy through 390 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS), one pani panchayat and 55 women SHGs. However, only 1.64 lakh quintal has been procured so far.

Alleging widespread irregularities including non-issuance of tokens and closure of mandis, farmers under the Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha have sought Collector’s intervention into the issue. They said before the centralised token system was introduced, important points like the total yield and land holding of farmers were not taken into consideration. Under the new system, tokens are issued to farmers a fortnight before procurement and they are notified through an SMS on their registered mobile number by a private agency roped in by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department for the job.

They said the tokens are being issued taking into consideration farmers registration in the last kharif season. While in many cases tokens have not been issued to farmers registering online for the first time, in others the procurement target mentioned in the token is much less than the yield.Secretary of the Mahasabha, Simanchal Nahak said many farmers of the district have started selling paddy to middlemen and traders from Andhra Pradesh at price below the minimum support price as they have to repay crop loans and start work for the ensuing rabi season. He said the procurement has slowed down due to implementation of token system.