Ghadei hails move to disinvest NINL  

The prospects of around 3,000 families, who were staring at a bleak future due to the sick plant, have been brightened due to the revival package of NINL.

JAIPUR:  Former Finance Minister and senior BJD leader Prafulla Chandra Ghadei has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision for strategic disinvestment of equity shareholding of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL). The Union Government’s decision will result in capital infusion in the plant and lead to improvement in technology and productivity, said Ghadei. The trade union leader said NINL disinvestment will also lead to more direct and indirect employment while ensuring security to the existing employees.

The prospects of around 3,000 families, who were staring at a bleak future due to the sick plant, have been brightened due to the revival package of NINL. Ghadei, however, urged the Government to hand over the NINL management to a national agency for development of the plant. “It would be wise to hand over the plant’s management to any national agency, preferably RINL, instead of private ownership,” he said.

NINL is a joint venture company with equity shareholding of Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation (MMTC) Ltd (49.78 per cent), National Mineral Development Corporation (10.10 per cent), MECON (0.68 per cent) and BHEL (0.68 per cent). Besides, public sector units of Odisha Government Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd and Odisha Mining Corporation hold 12 per cent and 20.47 per cent stakes respectively.

The plant was struggling for survival for several months after promoter MMTC’s reluctance and inability to pump in money last year. Ghadei had requested the State Government to arrange infusion of funds in NINL.Sources said NINL is the dream project of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and was conceived as the second steel plant of Odisha in 1992. MMTC joined as the main promoter in 1996.

