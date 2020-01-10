Girder of bridge collapses, none hurt

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The girder of an under-construction bridge on Biju Expressway near Paikamal in Padampur sub-division of Bargarh district collapsed on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap.The mishap took place when construction work was underway at the site. The incident triggered a public furore with locals accusing the construction firm of carrying out sub-standard quality of work.

While the Public Works Department (PWD) is executing the project, Dhenkanal-based firm, ‘Nanda Constructions’ has been entrusted with building the bridge.In the initial phase, the bridge is being constructed over Ong-2 river on Paikmal-Nuapada Biju Expressway. As per the plan, the bridge will be 300 metre long with a width of 10 metre. A total of 36 girders will be placed for construction of the project.

PWD Executive Engineer, Bargarh Division Chandra Prasad Gantayat said, “The incident took place when the construction firm was placing the eighth girder of the bridge. So far, seven girders have already been placed and all are stable.”Gantayat denied the allegations of poor quality work. “The work is being carried out under the supervision of a team of expert. The girder might have fallen due to some technical defect. Besides, unstable bearing could also be a reason,” he said.

The engineer said an inquiry into the mishap will be initiated soon. The construction firm has started work to put back the girder in place.Locals have raised questions on the quality of work on several occasions in the past. Following the public demand, the administration and authorities concerned had even conducted an inspection but ordered to resume work after finding no proof of deficiency. Sources said it will take around a year for construction of the bridge project.