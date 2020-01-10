Home States Odisha

Girder of bridge collapses, none hurt

Published: 10th January 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

The collapsed girder on Biju Expressway near Paikamal I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The girder of an under-construction bridge on Biju Expressway near Paikamal in Padampur sub-division of Bargarh district collapsed on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap.The mishap took place when construction work was underway at the site. The incident triggered a public furore with locals accusing the construction firm of carrying out sub-standard quality of work. 

While the Public Works Department (PWD) is executing the project, Dhenkanal-based firm, ‘Nanda Constructions’ has been entrusted with building the bridge.In the initial phase, the bridge is being constructed over Ong-2 river on Paikmal-Nuapada Biju Expressway. As per the plan, the bridge will be 300 metre long with a width of 10 metre. A total of 36 girders will be placed for construction of the project.

PWD Executive Engineer, Bargarh Division Chandra Prasad Gantayat said, “The incident took place when the construction firm was placing the eighth girder of the bridge. So far, seven girders have already been placed and all are stable.”Gantayat denied the allegations of poor quality work. “The work is being carried out under the supervision of a team of expert. The girder might have fallen due to some technical defect. Besides, unstable bearing could also be a reason,” he said.

The engineer said an inquiry into the mishap will be initiated soon. The construction firm has started work to put back the girder in place.Locals have raised questions on the quality of work on several occasions in the past. Following the public demand, the administration and authorities concerned had even conducted an inspection but ordered to resume work after finding no proof of deficiency. Sources said it will take around a year for construction of the bridge project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp