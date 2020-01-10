Home States Odisha

Kansa's kingdom faces elephant loss at Odisha's Dhanu Yatra

Three elephants were brought in for Dhanu Yatra in the past but the number has come down to one now as the organising committee has been facing trouble in arranging them for the festival. 

Published: 10th January 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kansa going round Bargarh town on his elephant during ‘Nagara Parikrama’

Kansa going round Bargarh town on his elephant during 'Nagara Parikrama'| Express

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

BARGARH :  Kansa's  elephant ‘Kuvalaya’ is an integral part of the Dhanu Yatra. Throughout the 11-day-long open air theatrical performance, people look forward to King Kansa moving around the town on his caparisoned elephant during his ‘Nagara Parikrama’.

In fact, the elephant has become an irreplaceable element of the festival, but uncertainty looms over the jumbo treat in years to come. Usually, the elephants for the festival are brought from Uttar Pradesh. However, in recent past,  the organising committee has been facing trouble in arranging them for the festival. 

While  three elephants were brought in earlier for Kansa and other characters, it gradually came down to two and this year only one elephant has been brought for the yatra. And for the rest of Kansa’s allies, camels and a few horses were brought in.

Elephants were not a part of Dhanu Yatra in the beginning in 1947-48 but over the years, they were brought in to attract people and give a touch of reality and adherence to mythology.

As per mythology, King Kansa rode an elephant named Kuvalaya. Organisers said apart from the human characters in Dhanu Yatra, role of the elephant is as vital as that of Kansa and Krishna. A part of the play on the second last day of the yatra revolves around the episode where Kansa decides to send his faithful elephant Kuvalaya to fight Krishna and Balaram which is slayed by the Gods.

The festival involved at least two elephants - one for King Kansa and another for his Mahamantri. People found it amusing to see decorated elephants strolling through the traffic of Bargarh town and trumpeting at the order of the king. The animals became so popular that the organisers had to keep the tradition going on public demand. 

During the 70s, they experimented by replacing Kansa’s ride with a jeep, but this did not go down well with the audience and elephants were brought back. Apart from Kansa, guests of the district administration or VIPs are offered a ride on his elephant during ‘Nagar Parikrama’ from Rajpath Athithi Niwas to Kansa Mancha.

Convenor of Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti, Sureswar Satpathy said, “We bring elephants only from licensed sources to ensure that they are tamed and are safe to be taken out in the crowd. However, in the absence of a licensed source, we could bring only one elephant this time.” There are no persons or organisations in the nearby states which have the license to supply elephants for the festival which may pose problem next year, he added. 

Locals, on the other hand, said though elephants add charm to the festival it is a risky affair. “The crowd during Dhanu Yatra increases manifold and unlike previous years, use of sound systems and lights is more now. Under such circumstances if the elephant gets out of control, it will create havoc,” said a local Limesh Das. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanu Yatra King Kansa Kansa elephant
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp