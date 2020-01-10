Mastermind of cough syrup trade nabbed  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The mastermind of cough syrup racket in Western Odisha, Sana Negi, was arrested along with his two aides by Balangir police from Bhubaneswar on Thursday. His accomplices are Ajit Nanda and Farooq Khan.Negi, who is wanted for his involvement in the cough syrup trade, was being helped by Nanda and Khan in the illegal business. They supplied cough syrups to various places in the State, including Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

In May last year, he was arrested from Bhubaneswar by Balangir police and remanded in judicial custody by the local court. He, however, stepped out of jail on bail a few months later and started the illegal trade again.Sale of cough syrup has become rampant in Balangir in the last few years as people consume high doses of the syrup as an alternative to liquor.

On Wednesday, Balangir police had arrested a shopkeeper, Sameer Naik, for selling cough syrup bottles in his shop near the Government bus stand here. A large number of syrup bottles were seized from the shop. Sameer, police said, was in the illegal business for a long time.