Murder whiff in missing woman case  

SAMBALPUR: Suspecting murder of a married woman, who has been missing since January 3, police on Thursday dug up her in-law’s house in Bahalpara locality of Sakhipara area under Dhanupali police limits. Although her body was not found in the house, an autorickhsaw with blood stains was seized by police.The 20-year-old woman Arati Singh of Pandura Rampur village in Bihar was married to 22-year-old Kunal Yadav one-and-half-years back. Though Kunal belongs to the same village, he resided in Sambalpur along with his family as he worked here as an autorickshaw driver.

The missing complaint was filed by Arati’s father, Satyendra Singh after he arrived in Sambalpur on Tuesday and found that Kunal and his family members had fled Sambalpur after locking their house.

Singh said he had given `4 lakh dowry to Kunal’s family during the wedding. But Arati’s in-laws were demanding another `1 lakh and a gold chain for Kunal. As he expressed his inability to pay the additional dowry, Kunal and his family members used to torture Arati. Singh also alleged that Kunal had an extra marital affair.

Singh spoke to Arati the last time on December 31 and the next day, when his wife Kusum Devi called up Kunal to speak to Arati, she could not. He again called on January 2 but Kunal was in the house of the in-laws of his elder daughter who also lives in Sambalpur.

“His phone was picked by the mother-in-law of my elder daughter who informed that Arati had been missing”, he said. When Kunal did not inform him about the whereabouts of Arati till Monday, Singh came to Sambalpur to find the former’s house locked and lodged a missing case on Tuesday.On Thursday, in presence of the magistrate, police broke open Kunal’s house and dug out a place in the house where blood stains were found. Though police could not find Arati’s body, they seized Kunal’s autorickshaw which also had blood stains. Further investigation is on.