No tokens, farmers dump paddy at tehsil office  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Even as State Government introduced centralised tokens this year for hassle-free paddy procurement, the new system seems to be causing more inconvenience to farmers than easing their problems.On Thursday, a group of farmers under Kalampur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society dumped their paddy stock in front of the tehsil office protesting non-generation of tokens due to which they have not been able to sell paddy. They also detained the vehicle of Sub-Collector.

As many as 66 farmers have been running from pillar to post for tokens ever since kharif paddy procurement began in the district on November 18. Although they have submitted their land and paddy yield details to the primary agriculture cooperative society which were registered online through paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) before procurement began, tokens have not been generated till date due to which, they are unable to sell their paddy stocks.

Protesting the delay, the angry farmers picketed in front of the tehsil office and dumped their unsold paddy stock. Receiving information, Dharamgarh Sub-Collector, Padmanav Behera rushed to the spot and persuaded farmers to call off their stir. The farmers, however, refused to budge and following an altercation with the Sub-Collector they detained his vehicle. Behera had to walk down to the block office. Police also persuaded the farmers but they refused to call off stir.

Civil Supply Officer Sivaprasad Dora said the data on land details of farmers that was sent to Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd by Kalampur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society for online registration did not match with the existing records of the corporation as a result of which, tokens were not generated in favour of 66 farmers. Subsequently, there was an inquiry by tehsil office and district administration and the data has been sent again for rectification. “Once the data is rectified, tokens would be generated”, he said.Kharif paddy procurement in the district started on November 18.