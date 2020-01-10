Odisha: FIR against BJP MP Bishwesar Tudu, MLA Nabacharan Majhi for misbehaviour

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Project Administrator of ITDA, Rairangpur division Ananta Narayan Singh Laguri on Thursday field an FIR against Mayurbhanj MP Bishwesar Tudu, Rairangpur MLA Nabacharan Majhi and their supporters for allegedly misbehaving with him in his office chamber.

A case under sections 341, 506, 294, 323,186, 353 and 34 of IPC has been registered by Rairangpur Town police station. As per the FIR, Tudu and Majhi, along with their supporters, misbehaved with Laguri in his office in the presence of ITDA staff. Later, they locked the office and its entrance and left.

Meanwhile, Tudu said he had gone to Laguri’s office to discuss the progress of development projects. "When we sought to see the project files, Laguri said he had to leave for Bisoi," he said, adding that his supporters were forced to lock the office gate as they wanted to detain the official.