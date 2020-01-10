Odisha government announces remedial summer classes for students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to continue the learning enhancement programme this year too by utilising the summer vacations.The tutorial classes will be open for students who are poor in studies or want to get their doubts cleared.

Under the learning enhancement programme for elementary schools, Odisha government had last year launched two initiatives - Ujjwal for Classes I to V, Utthan for Classes VI to VIII and Utkarsh for Classes IX and X.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the decision has been taken to continue the learning enhancement programme that aims at improving the minimum standard of students in Odia, English, Mathematics and Science.

Schools have been instructed to conduct the classes like last time, he added.“The department has been continuously monitoring the results of schools and performance of students across the State. A lot of initiatives are also being taken to encourage students towards studies. It has been decided to conduct classes till January 31 for those who will be appearing the Matriculation examination,” he said.

As part of the initiative, after a few doubt clearing classes students will be given mock question papers to familiarise them with HSC question pattern. The initiative will benefit over 40 lakh students in the State. "The learning sessions will be conducted on a mission mode and teachers have been asked to ensure full attendance of those students who are weak in studies. Steps are also being taken for training and orientation programme of teachers. It will be conducted in groups at the block level," he added.

The districts have also been directed to ensure 'mission zero fail' in Matriculation. Several districts had managed to achieve it 'mission zero fail' last year and this boosted the morale of students.Scotching the rumours that holidays for teachers will be cancelled, the Minister clarified that teachers for the programme will be deployed on rotation basis and it will not hamper their vacation.