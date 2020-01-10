Odisha government gives nod for three projects including Rs 8,000 crore-aluminium plant

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to boost industrialisation, the State Government on Thursday approved three big ticket investment proposals, including Rs 8,000 crore alumina refinery unit of Hindalco Industries Limited (Hindalco) at Kansariguda in Rayagada district.

The three projects with proposed investment of Rs 17,833 crore and employment potential of 6,539 persons were cleared at the meeting of High-level Clearance Authority (HLCA) presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Kharavela Bhavan here. The Hindalco project will create employment opportunities for 4,250 persons.

The HLCA also approved the proposal of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) for expansion of the plant capacity of Talcher Thermal Power Station in Angul district with additional investment of Rs 7,698.46 crore.

The proposal of Rungta Mines Limited (RML) to expand its integrated steel plant from 0.27 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity to 0.9 mtpa at Kamanda village of Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 2,150 crore was also cleared at the meeting. The expansion project will create employment opportunities for 2,289 people.

Announcing the project proposals, Minister of State for Industries Dibya Shankar Mishra said the Chief Minister also reviewed follow up of investment intents received during Make-in-Odisha 2016 and Make-in-Odisha 2018.

He said that Odisha has seen diversified industrial development in recent years with grounding of projects in textiles and apparel, chemicals and petro-chemicals, tourism and food processing sectors. Principal Secretary, Industries department Hemant Sharma presented a road map for Make-in-Odisha 2020 which included outreach activities, industrial infrastructure development and policy interventions.

