Home States Odisha

Odisha government gives nod for three projects including Rs 8,000 crore-aluminium plant

The three projects with proposed investment of Rs 17,833 crore and employment potential of 6,539 persons were cleared at the meeting of High-level Clearance Authority.

Published: 10th January 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to boost industrialisation, the State Government on Thursday approved three big ticket investment proposals, including Rs 8,000 crore alumina refinery unit of Hindalco Industries Limited (Hindalco) at Kansariguda in Rayagada district.

The three projects with proposed investment of Rs 17,833 crore and employment potential of 6,539 persons were cleared at the meeting of High-level Clearance Authority (HLCA) presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Kharavela Bhavan here. The Hindalco project will create employment opportunities for 4,250 persons.

The HLCA also approved the proposal of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) for expansion of the plant capacity of Talcher Thermal Power Station in Angul district with additional investment of Rs 7,698.46 crore.

The proposal of Rungta Mines Limited (RML) to expand its integrated steel plant from 0.27 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity to 0.9 mtpa at Kamanda village of Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 2,150 crore was also cleared at the meeting. The expansion project will create employment opportunities for 2,289 people.

Announcing the project proposals, Minister of State for Industries Dibya Shankar Mishra said the Chief Minister also reviewed follow up of investment intents received during Make-in-Odisha 2016 and Make-in-Odisha 2018.

He said that Odisha has seen diversified industrial development in recent years with grounding of projects in textiles and apparel, chemicals and petro-chemicals, tourism and food processing sectors. Principal Secretary, Industries department Hemant Sharma presented a road map for Make-in-Odisha 2020 which included outreach activities, industrial infrastructure development and policy interventions.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindalco Industries Odisha investment Naveen Patnaik Odisha HLCA Odisha industrial projects
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp