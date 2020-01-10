Home States Odisha

Odisha government panel recommends 98 business plans for land allotment

Most of the units are MSMEs with enormous employment generation potential and boosting economic activities in the State

Published: 10th January 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 11:18 AM

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The high-level Land Allotment Committee on Thursday recommended 98 investment proposals to the State Government.The committee, headed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, reviewed the land requirement of these units mostly in MSME sector at a meeting in the Secretariat.

He asked the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) to exercise due diligence of actual land requirement of the project proponents for their units.

"These units are in different sectors like food processing, manufacturing, logistic park and renewable energy. Most of the units are MSMEs having enormous potential for employment generation. They will also boost economic activities at the ground level," said Chairman and Managing Director of IDCO Sanjay Singh after the meeting.

Singh said the proposals by district and State-level single window clearance authorities for land allotment in Bhubaneswar Master Plan area include Gothpatana, Infocity, Infovalley, Seafood Park and industrial estates at Khurda, Kholadwar, Jayamangal, Chhatabar, Anlapatna, Bhagbanpur and Mancheswar.

Some of the projects include logistics parks proposed by LL Logistics Pvt Ltd and Chalah Infratech Pvt Ltd. Chhattisgarh-based LL Logistics Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up a logistics park at Indranipatna near Choudwar in Cuttack district at an investment of Rs 102 crore and employ 460 people.

The company has also proposed to set up warehouse, container facilities and cold storage in 70 acres. Chalah Infratech Pvt Ltd, an entrepreneur of the State, has proposed to set up a Logistics Park in Khurda district entailing an investment of Rs 99.8 crore. The project will create job opportunity for 234 persons.

In the food processing sector, Explore Food Pvt Ltd proposed to set up ‘Ready to Eat’ snacks manufacturing unit in Khurdha district at an investment of `51.4 crore which will provide employment to 194 persons.

The land requirement proposal of Thailand-based Intecqc Feed Co Ltd for setting up a shrimp feed manufacturing unit in Khurda district at an investment of Rs 107.88 crore and employment potential of 205 people was also discussed. The other projects include GMLR Techno Industries Pvt Ltd’s plan to invest Rs 61.5 crore in a manufacturing unit for production of Sintex brand of PVC water storage tanks.

